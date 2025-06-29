Juventus are actively looking to sign a new defender as injuries continue to impact their defensive options. The Bianconeri lost Juan Cabal, Gleison Bremer, and now Nicolo Savona to injury, creating an urgent need to reinforce that area of the squad. With the new season approaching, the club are determined to address this issue to maintain competitiveness and squad balance.

Defence is a critical part of any successful team, and Juventus are well aware that continuing to suffer losses in that position could jeopardise their preparations. Several defenders have been linked with the club in recent weeks, as they aim to identify and secure the most suitable players available on the market. Despite monitoring numerous options, Juventus will not be able to sign every player on their radar and must therefore act with both caution and precision.

Aymeric Laporte Emerges as Key Target

Among the names recently linked with a move to Turin is Aymeric Laporte. As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus are considering a transfer for the Al Nassr defender. The Saudi Pro League side may be open to allowing him to depart, making this a potentially realistic option for the Bianconeri.

Laporte is widely regarded as one of the most experienced defenders currently available. He enjoyed a highly successful spell at Manchester City, where he was consistently among the most reliable players in his position. His performances during his time in the Premier League cemented his reputation as a top-tier centre-back capable of performing at the highest level.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Experience and Quality at the Heart of Defence

Now 31, Laporte still has several strong seasons ahead of him. Juventus see him as a valuable addition who could bring leadership and stability to their defensive unit. With a proven record in European football, his presence could make a significant impact on the squad both on and off the pitch.

The Bianconeri continue to assess the market carefully, and Laporte stands out as one of the best available choices. His combination of experience, form and technical ability could offer the perfect solution to the club’s current defensive challenges.