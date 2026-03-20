Juventus showed strong interest in a move for Mateo Retegui during his time in Serie A, where he delivered impressive performances for Atalanta. His displays attracted attention from several clubs, positioning him as a desirable attacking option in the Italian top flight. However, Juventus were unable to compete for his signature once clubs from the Saudi Pro League entered the race, offering significantly more lucrative financial packages.

Juventus Interest Remains Strong

Retegui subsequently completed a move to Al Qadisiya, where he has become one of the highest earners in world football. His current contract places him in a financially advantageous position, and it is understood that he will be keen to maximise his earnings while playing in the Gulf state. Despite his departure from European football, Juventus have continued to monitor his progress closely.

The club has experienced difficulties in securing consistent goals from its current attacking options, which has reignited its interest in the striker. As a result, speculation has emerged linking the Old Lady with a renewed attempt to bring Retegui back to Europe.

Potential Return to Europe

A return to European football could appeal to Retegui, particularly if it presents an opportunity to compete at a higher level once again. According to Il Bianconero, he is now among the strikers Juventus are considering as they evaluate potential additions to strengthen their squad. The report suggests that the club views him as a forward capable of thriving under Luciano Spalletti’s tactical system.

Juventus are expected to make a concerted effort to secure his services at the end of the current season. Any potential deal, however, will depend heavily on Retegui’s willingness to leave his current contract, given the substantial salary he earns. Without his openness to returning to Europe, completing such a transfer would present significant challenges for the Italian side.