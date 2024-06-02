Juventus is looking to complete their transfer for Teun Koopmeiners before Euro 2024 begins this month.

The Dutchman has been one of the finest midfielders in European football over the last few seasons.

Atalanta has been fortunate to have him in their squad and he led La Dea to win the latest Europa League trophy.

He is set to play an important role for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, but Juventus wants to sign him before the competition begins.

The Bianconeri know that if he performs well at the tournament in Germany, more clubs will show interest in him, making it difficult for them to secure his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Cristiano Giuntoli is eager to complete their summer plans as soon as possible, including finalising the signing of Koopmeiners before the Euros.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is a player Thiago Motta will enjoy working with, so we do not even need to complete our agreement with the manager before we sign him.

He has been fantastic in Serie A and there is a good chance that Motta also wanted to sign him for his Bologna side, so he will be a perfect gift for the incoming manager.