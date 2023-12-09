Juventus is reportedly planning to pursue Rayan Cherki in the January transfer window, as the young talent from Lyon is made available on the transfer market.

Cherki has gained recognition as one of the top young talents in France in recent seasons, attracting interest from several prominent clubs. Juventus has been monitoring him for an extended period, and with Lyon experiencing a challenging season, the club is open to selling Cherki in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus views Cherki as a player who could contribute positively to their squad, and they might make a move for him in January. The report suggests that Cherki is valued at 25 million euros, a fee that could pose a challenge for Juventus. However, negotiations could potentially lead to a compromise to facilitate the deal.

Juve FC Says

Cherki is still just 20 and has been around for a while, but he is not a player we need now.

We need established players who can come into the team and make an impact almost immediately.

In the summer, we can sign a youngster like him to groom for the future.