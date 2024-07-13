Juventus has been more than happy with the performance and development of Kenan Yildiz in the last few months, and he is in line to sign another contract.

Yildiz broke into their first team at the end of last year, and the Turkey international quickly earned a new contract at the club.

That deal runs until 2027, meaning Juve has nothing to worry about regarding his future.

After starting games for Turkey at Euro 2024, Yildiz is expected to be an important player for Juve when the next campaign starts.

Several clubs are monitoring him and will jump at the chance to add him to their squad when an opportunity arises.

Juve wants to block every chance of that happening because they believe he is too important to lose.

The Bianconeri are now looking to hand him a new deal, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming that the youngster will sign a contract until 2029.

This extension will protect his value even further as he develops into one of the club’s most important players.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been in fantastic form for us when he plays, and we expect the youngster to play a prominent role in the team under Thiago Motta in the upcoming campaign.