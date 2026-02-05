Pierre Kalulu remains under contract at Juventus until 2029, a situation that has so far allowed the club to feel comfortable about his long-term future without urgency. However, his recent performances have prompted a shift in thinking, with the club now considering improved terms to reflect his growing importance within the squad.

The defender joined Juventus from AC Milan and has been in outstanding form since completing his move. His consistency and reliability have made him a key figure at the Allianz Stadium, where he continues to impress with each appearance. Kalulu has shown composure, discipline and adaptability, traits that have strengthened his standing within the team and reinforced the trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

Kalulu’s importance under current management

Since Luciano Spalletti took charge at Juventus, Kalulu has featured in every competitive fixture. The manager has made it clear through selection that he considers the defender a dependable option, regularly calling upon him in important matches. This sustained run of games highlights how integral Kalulu has become to the team’s structure and defensive stability.

His commitment has been evident, and he is understood to be eager to maintain his high standards to remain relevant and influential at the club. Juventus, in turn, views him as one of its most important stars, recognising both his current contribution and his potential value moving forward.

Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Contract talks and future outlook

As reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus is now planning to open fresh discussions over a new contract for the Frenchman. Kalulu currently earns 2.5m euros net per season, a figure that reflects his previous status rather than his present role within the side.

The club is prepared to offer a salary closer to 3m euros net per season. This proposed increase is intended to reward his performances while also protecting Juventus from interest elsewhere. By improving his wages, the club hopes to secure his long-term commitment and prevent another team from tempting him with a more attractive financial package.

With Kalulu continuing to shine, Juventus appears keen to act decisively to safeguard one of its most trusted defenders for the years ahead.