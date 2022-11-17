Juventus wants to fast-track their move for Empoli man

Guglielmo Vicario has caught the attention of Juventus in the last few weeks and the Empoli man could work in Turin by the end of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old is one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A and has continued to impress for the Blues.

Mattia Perin is the second choice at Juve and has done well when he is called to play. However, Vicario is set to give him more competition for a place on the team.

Football Italia reveals Juve knows other clubs want to sign him and they intend to add him to their squad in January.

This will help them steal a march on his other suitors and secure the signature of a goalie who should be their future number one.

Juve FC Says

Vicario has been enjoying regular action at Empoli, but that will not be the case if he moves to Juventus.

That might bother him because he is happier playing than staying on the bench, regardless of the club.

One way we can solve this problem is to sign him and agree to keep him at Empoli on loan for the next two seasons, so he can continue developing his game to join us as a top player.