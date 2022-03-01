Juventus wants to give Rovella a key role at the club next season

Nicolo Rovella is one of many budding youngsters on Juventus’ books, and their fans can expect to see him in Black and White next season.

The midfielder is spending this term on loan at Genoa after being signed by the Bianconeri in 2021.

Juve has high hopes that he would be a top player and he has continued to get enough playing time at The Griffin.

They have been bolstering their squad in recent seasons and he could help them save some money in the summer.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are looking forward to having him back in their squad at the end of this season.

They will then integrate him into the group, and Max Allegri can bank on him to help the club.

Juve FC Says

We have been spending a lot of money on recruiting players and the likes of Rovella will need to help now.

He is still just 20, but his importance to the current Genoa side means he has been playing more games than he would have done at Juve.

The Bianconeri have been unimpressed by the performances of the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo.

This means Rovella could win a place on the team ahead of them when he returns to the club.