Juventus wants to hijack AC Milan’s move for French league winner

Juventus could hijack AC Milan’s transfer for Renato Sanches as they struggle to agree on personal terms with the Euro 2016 winner.

The Bianconeri have been interested in a move for the Lille midfielder for some time now. However, Milan moved ahead of them in recent weeks.

The Rossoneri have a very good relationship with the French club and they have been signing players from them in the last few seasons.

Juve continued to monitor the player’s future and they could get a chance to add him to Max Allegri’s squad now.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Milan has had no problems reaching an agreement with Lille over his signature, but they are struggling to meet his contract demands.

He wants 6m euros per season to join them and that demand is too much for the Milan side to pay. This has opened the door for Juve to pounce and add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Sanches is a fine midfielder and he could be an upgrade to either Adrien Rabiot or Aaron Ramsey.

Both midfielders should ideally leave the club for good in the summer even though the former has been showing improved form lately.

Sanches will still be a good squad member if none of them leaves and they will all fight to prove who is better.