Juventus has become interested in a move for Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira, according to reports.

The Uruguayan spent this season on loan at Fiorentina, and he was in stunning form for them.

La Viola has an option to make his transfer permanent for 15m euros and they are expected to take it up.

However, they want a discount and they have been in talks with the Gunners regarding that.

This has paved the way for another club to sign him from under their noses and it could be Juve.

La Nazione via Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are interested in signing him and they will have no problems paying Arsenal the 15m euros they want.

Juve FC Says

Torreira was one of the finest midfielders in Serie A this season, and he outperformed most of the players in his position at Juve.

The Bianconeri could sell the likes of Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey before next season starts and this will open space for them to add Torreira to their squad.

Having depth in the group will make it easier for us to win trophies in the next campaign.

However, Torreira might prefer to stay in Florence, where he would be guaranteed playing time.