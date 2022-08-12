Juventus is reportedly set to hijack Napoli’s move for Giovanni Simeone.

The striker has been in fine form in Serie A in the last few seasons, and he starred on loan at Hellas Verona in the last campaign.

That forced them to make his transfer permanent, and the striker is now set to join a bigger club.

His 17 goals and six assists in the league last season make him one of the best attackers in the competition.

Napoli is looking to replace the departed Dries Mertens, and they consider him a credible option.

A report on Football Italia claims they have reached an agreement with Verona to sign him on loan for 3m euros with an option to buy at 12m euros.

However, Juve is now speeding up their interest in his signature, and they will hijack the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Simeone did well at Verona last season, and he would be a good backup at Juve.

He doesn’t have much experience at continental football, but it might be easier for him to play and thrive against European opponents than we even think.

It remains unclear if we would look to sign him permanently or on loan as Napoli has offered.