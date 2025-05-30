Juventus have suffered a major setback in their managerial search after Antonio Conte decided to remain at Napoli. With that door now firmly closed, the Bianconeri have turned their attention to Gian Piero Gasperini, who is currently preparing to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

Gasperini has emerged as a key managerial target for AS Roma, a club managed this term by Claudio Ranieri. Ranieri returned from retirement to assist Roma during a challenging campaign and is now reportedly leading efforts to bring Gasperini to the capital as his successor. This development presents Juventus with an increasingly narrow window of opportunity to secure their preferred candidate.

Juventus Initiate Contact with Gasperini

Following Conte’s decision to remain in Naples, Juventus are expected to move quickly in pursuit of Gasperini. As reported by Il Bianconero, the club have already made initial contact with the manager’s entourage. They are now weighing up their next steps as they look to make a decisive move in the coming days.

Juventus are undergoing significant internal changes, and it appears unlikely that Igor Tudor will continue as head coach beyond the current term. Even if Tudor is in charge for the Club World Cup, his long-term future at the club remains uncertain. With that in mind, Juventus are keen to install a more permanent figure on the bench, and Gasperini’s name has risen to the top of the shortlist.

Timing Could Prove Problematic

Gasperini has enjoyed considerable success during his time at Atalanta and is widely regarded as one of the most tactically astute managers in Italian football. For Juventus, securing his signature would represent a major statement and a step forward in their rebuilding efforts.

However, the timing of their approach could pose a significant challenge. Roma have already taken meaningful steps to finalise a deal with Gasperini, and Juventus’s delay in launching a move after Conte’s rejection may have placed them at a disadvantage. If the Bianconeri are serious about hijacking the move, they will need to act swiftly to convince both the manager and his representatives of their vision.