Weston McKennie could become a free agent in the summer unless Juventus can reach an agreement with him over a new contract in the coming weeks. The midfielder’s future has often appeared uncertain, as he has come close to leaving the club on several occasions before fighting his way back into contention. Despite those challenges, he has reestablished himself as a valued member of the squad.

The American is settled in Turin and has no objection to continuing his career with the Bianconeri. However, before committing to a new deal, he has made a clear request regarding his salary. McKennie currently earns 2.5m euros net per season, and Juventus would be content to renew his contract on the same terms. The player, though, believes his performances now justify improved financial recognition.

Contract talks reach a critical stage

McKennie has reportedly informed the club that he expects a significant pay rise if he is to extend his stay. He is said to be asking for 4.5m euros net per season, a figure that Juventus are reluctant to meet under their current wage structure. While the club would like to keep him, there is also an expectation that players should show flexibility when negotiations become difficult.

Juventus have often been cautious when it comes to increasing salaries, particularly for players who have previously faced uncertainty at the club. That approach could lead to tense discussions, as the Bianconeri may prefer McKennie to lower his demands to remain part of the squad. With the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer, the situation has become increasingly important.

Weston McKennie and Wesley (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Spalletti’s influence on the decision

Luciano Spalletti’s role could prove decisive in resolving the matter. The manager has reportedly made it clear that he is counting on McKennie and wants him to remain at the club. His influence carries significant weight, as Juventus are keen to back their manager and maintain stability within the squad.

According to Tuttojuve, the club are now expected to make a strong effort to find common ground with the midfielder. Juventus want to support Spalletti as much as possible, and that could lead to a compromise that satisfies both parties. If an agreement is reached, it would secure McKennie’s future and reinforce the squad ahead of the new season.