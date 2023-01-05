Juventus wants to make Allegri happy by keeping Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot’s future at Juventus is in doubt as the Frenchman enters the last six months of his contract at the club.

Juve wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer and the transfer broke down only because the Frenchman couldn’t agree on personal terms with the English club.

He has become a key man for Juve and arguably their best midfielder this season, prompting the club to change their minds about him.

Juve wants to keep him because Max Allegri wants to work with him again next season.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the gaffer has asked the club to keep the former PSG man beyond his current deal.

They now want to do a deal with him over an extension as a gift to their manager.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been superb this season and we need to keep him at the club if we mean business.

The Frenchman has delivered some terrific performances for us and deserves to be with us beyond this term.

However, he is now in a position of power in terms of negotiations and we must be prepared to spend a lot of money to keep him in our squad.