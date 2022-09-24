Juventus is serious about keeping Danilo in their team beyond his current contract.

Since he joined the club in 2019, he has been one of its best performers even though he plays in different positions.

The versatility makes him a key player for the club, and because he plays the roles so well, he is indispensable to the team.

Max Allegri trusts in him, and that is a reason the Bianconeri must keep him.

The club is working towards that, and a report on Tuttojuve says they are readying a one-extension to his current terms.

Although his contract does not expire until 2024, Juve wants to hand him a deal until 2025.

The Bianconeri believe he would still be in top shape at that stage of his career, and they want him to remain on their team.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our trusted names, and he rarely has a bad performance.

A player like him is a good influence on the team, and we shouldn’t allow him to leave.

The Brazilian will always get the space to play, but we must surround him with good players to get the best from him.

Hopefully, he would agree to stay and sign the extension.