Juventus wants to offload three midfielders before transfer window closes

Juventus’ summer business is not done yet and they are likely to become one of the clubs that will be busy until the last hours of the market.

They have added some fine players to their squad in this transfer window, but it needs more bolstering.

They have been in talks with PSG over signing Leandro Paredes, but they need to make space for him in their squad.

Their midfield seems to be overloaded now, and they are focused on clearing it before the transfer window closes.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri now wants to offload Nicolo Fagioli, Nicolo Rovella and Arthur Melo in the last few days of the window.

These players have struggled to earn a place in the team this term and Juve wants them to leave.

Juve FC Says

We need to clear as much deadwood as we can in this transfer window and the players that have been mentioned above will not be useful to us.

Allowing the youngsters to leave on loan would be ideal and the best scenario for Arthur is to sell him or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Hopefully, suitors will come running to sign these players in these last days of the window.