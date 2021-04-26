Juventus wants to pay half the asking price for another Morata loan

Alvaro Morata and Juventus have enjoyed a fruitful season together and the Bianconeri will be expected to keep the striker.

He showed his importance to them yet again when he came off the bench to score the leveller in their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina yesterday.

The Spaniard has already scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists for the Bianconeri this season.

These numbers can be bettered by only a few players in Italy and should be enough to persuade Juventus to sign him permanently.

However, Todofichajes reports that Juve is still in a financial crisis and that means they would struggle to meet the agreed-upon fee to make his move permanent.

It then reports that the Bianconeri still wants him to stay for another campaign, on loan but they also don’t want to pay the 10m agreed loan fee that they paid to have him for this campaign.

They are now looking to get a 50% discount on the original amount and would be happy to pay 5m to keep him for the 2021/2022 season.

It remains unclear if Atletico will agree to negotiate with Juve after already agreeing on a structure of payment.