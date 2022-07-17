Juventus has made Pau Torres one of their targets to replace Matthijs de Ligt in this transfer window.

They are in talks to sell the Dutchman to Bayern Munich, and the business could be concluded in the next few days.

Several names have been linked to the club as a replacement for him, but Torres has become the favourite in the last few days.

The Spaniard plays for Villarreal and he has been on the wishlist of many European clubs over the last few seasons.

Juve wants him in their squad and the defender reportedly also wants to make the move.

However, the Yellow Submarines value him at 50m euros, a fee that the Bianconeri will struggle to pay.

A report on Football Italia claims they are now looking for a discount from their Spanish counterpart.

That is the one condition they need before proceeding with their interest.

Juve FC Says

Considering how much is being paid for players that end up being flops, Villarreal will be insistent on selling Torres for a high transfer fee.

However, the defender can make the transfer happen by forcing his present employers to lower their asking price because he wants a move to Juve alone.