Juventus wants to quickly wrap up the signing of Thomas Partey

June 23, 2023 - 7:00 pm

Juventus has identified Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a priority target in their efforts to rebuild their midfield, and they are now looking to expedite the transfer process.

Partey himself is reportedly keen on the move, and Arsenal appears willing to sell the Ghanaian as they pursue several midfield targets of their own.

Juventus is prepared to make the necessary payment to secure Partey’s services and integrate him into their squad. According to a report from Tuttojuve, the club is eager to finalise the deal.

Having decided not to wait for the appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as their sporting director before making moves in the transfer market, Juventus is now determined to act swiftly in acquiring Partey.

The Bianconeri view Partey as a defensive shield for the front of their midfield, with his addition expected to compensate for the potential departures of Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot.

The club’s intent to sign Partey highlights their determination to bolster their midfield options and solidify their team ahead of the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Finishing our transfer business on time will ensure all our players are available for pre-season when it resumes next month.

Partey is a superb midfielder who was pivotal in Arsenal’s success in the last campaign and we expect the midfielder to do well in Turin.

He also played for Atletico de Madrid, where he showed his class, so there is little doubt that he will perform well for us in the next campaign should we add him to the group.

