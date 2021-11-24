Juventus wants to recover the amount they paid for this quality player

Matthijs de Ligt remains one of Juventus’ most prized assets and losing him would hurt the Bianconeri.

The Dutchman is developing well at the Allianz Stadium and he looks set to become a leader of the defence in the not-so-distant future.

However, several top European clubs want to sign him.

Tottenham is the latest and Todofichajes reports that the English club is serious about adding him to Antonio Conte’s squad in London.

With Fabio Paratici in charge of their transfers, they are confident about landing most of their Serie A targets now.

The report suggests Juventus might accept an offer from a suitor for the defender next summer.

However, the Bianconeri paid 85m euros to sign him from Ajax in 2019, and they want to make the money back when he leaves.

Juve FC Says

If Juve is serious about earning the money they paid for De Ligt back, then they would have to consider selling him next summer or offer him a new deal.

His current contract expires in 2024 and in he would enter the final two years by next season.

The Bianconeri cannot command a huge transfer fee for his signature by 2023 because of his contract status.

Considering that they have struggled to give Paulo Dybala a huge deal, it is hard to see Juve give De Ligt a new contract worth as much as he would want next year.