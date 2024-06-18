Juventus has been linked with a move for AC Milan star Alexis Saelemaekers as they continue to search for new talents for Thiago Motta.

Juve wants to build a squad capable of winning trophies for the manager in his first season on their bench, and some of the players would be ones he already knows.

Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee are two players he managed at Bologna who could follow him to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Another name from his Bologna team of last season has been added to their shopping list, with a report on Tuttojuve claiming the Bianconeri want to sign Alexis Saelemaekers.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Bologna at Motta’s request, and Juve is willing to spend as much as 8 million euros to sign him permanently.

Motta enjoyed working with the winger and now wants him at the Allianz Stadium as well.

Juve FC Says

Alexis Saelemaekers is one of the finest wingers in Serie A and he worked well under Motta last season.

If the gaffer wants a reunion, then we should make it happen for them this summer.

8m euros is not a huge fee, but we have to be certain he will not be a poor signing and should probably sign him on an initial loan deal.