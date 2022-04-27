Juventus wants to reunite De Ligt with a former teammate

Juventus signed Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in 2019 after he had led the Dutch club to the semi-finals of the Champions League in that campaign.

He is just one of many great players that class of Ajax had, and one other superstar in the group was Frenkie de Jong.

It would have been great for the Bianconeri to sign the midfielder as well, but Barcelona won the race for his signature, and he has been with the Spanish club since then.

This season has been an underwhelming campaign for him and he has now been linked with a move away from Barca.

Several clubs will jump at the chance of signing him, and Fichajes.net claims Juventus wants him in their squad.

The report claims the Bianconeri have been paying attention to his future development at Camp Nou, and they will attempt to make him their player if it becomes clear he is changing clubs.

Juve FC Says

De Jong has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe, and that position is a problem spot for Juventus.

If we can add him to our squad in the summer, we could solve some of our midfield problems, but will he fit into our system?

Max Allegri has struggled to get the best from most of our current players and De Jong might also struggle to function in his system.