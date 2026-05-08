Juventus strengthened their attacking department at the start of the season by adding Jonathan David, Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda as part of an ambitious effort to improve an already talented forward line.

The arrivals of the three attackers demonstrated Juventus’ determination to remain competitive at the highest level and challenge strongly throughout the campaign. The Bianconeri viewed those signings as an important statement of intent as they continued rebuilding the squad in pursuit of domestic and European success.

Despite the additions already made, Juventus are still believed to feel that further improvement is required in attack. The club regards itself as one of the most difficult teams to face in Italy, but there is recognition within the hierarchy that the squad still needs more quality and consistency in the final third.

Juventus Planning More Changes

The club are now expected to continue investing heavily in their squad at the end of the season as they prepare for another important transfer window. Juventus are reportedly determined to reshape sections of the team further in order to strengthen their chances of competing for major honours next season.

As reported by TuttoJuve, Juventus have developed a clear strategy to add more attacking talent to its squad by the end of the campaign. The report claims the club intend to offload attackers who have failed to impress consistently and replace them with players considered more capable of improving the team.

Spalletti Set to Influence Recruitment

The Bianconeri also intend to work closely with Luciano Spalletti during the recruitment process as they look to avoid making costly transfer mistakes. Juventus reportedly want to ensure that any new attackers signed during the summer are capable of making an immediate impact under the manager.

Several players have already been linked with moves to the Allianz Stadium, including Robert Lewandowski. It remains unclear which of those targets Juventus will eventually pursue seriously, but the club are expected to remain highly active in the market as they continue reshaping their squad for the future.