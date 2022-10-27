Juventus wants to revolutionise their midfield

Juventus wants to restructure its midfield after the embarrassing exit from the Champions League at the group stages.

The Bianconeri struggled in that position last season and bolstered it with Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes in the last transfer window.

These new signings were expected to make the team better, but Pogba has not started playing, while fans want more from Paredes.

Juve is now targeting a revamp in that part of their team, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The report reveals they have an interest in the signature of Sergej Milinkovic –Savic of Lazio, Houssem Aouar of Lyon and Davide Fratessi of Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri consider these players good enough to fill important roles in their midfield and make it better.

It remains to be seen if their clubs will allow any of these players to leave them in January, but the Bianconeri can establish contact and seal the deal in the summer.

Juve FC Says

We need new players in our midfield and that was clearly evident in the game against Benfica as the Portuguese side continuously breached the defence through that position.

These names are some of the finest around, but they must be players who will fit into the system of Max Allegri before we sign them.