Juventus are reportedly preparing to reward Khephren Thuram with a new contract as the midfielder continues to impress and establish himself as a vital part of the team. Signed last summer as part of the club’s midfield rebuild, the Frenchman has quickly developed into one of the most reliable performers in the squad.

Thuram’s rise in Turin

Since his arrival, Thuram has demonstrated both quality and consistency, earning recognition as one of Juventus’s finest players in recent months. Although his opportunities under Thiago Motta were somewhat limited, he always delivered solid performances when called upon. Under Igor Tudor, however, his role has expanded significantly, and he is now considered a key starter. Tudor’s faith in him reflects the trust and confidence placed in the midfielder, who has become one of the most dependable figures on the pitch.

Thuram’s contribution to the balance of the team has been invaluable, offering energy, vision, and composure in midfield. His ability to adapt to different tactical demands has also made him a central figure in Juventus’s ongoing bid to return to the summit of Italian football. It is this level of influence that has prompted the club to move quickly in securing his long-term future.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus planning new contract

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are keen to offer Thuram improved terms, recognising that his current salary of around two million euros per season is significantly lower than that of several teammates. With top European clubs likely to monitor his progress closely, the Bianconeri are eager to safeguard against potential interest by rewarding him financially and reinforcing his commitment to the club.

The report suggests that Juventus are considering not only a substantial pay rise but also an extension to his contract, which presently runs until 2029. Such a move would underline the value placed on his role in the squad while ensuring stability as the team continues to rebuild.

Thuram’s impact since his arrival has been described as nothing short of a revelation, with his performances marking him out as one of the most influential signings of recent years. Given his consistent displays and growing importance, an improved contract would appear a natural step for both player and club.