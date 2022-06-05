Juventus wants to sell Cuadrado despite just giving him a new deal

Juan Cuadrado recently became the first Juventus player to get a contract extension from the club as they struggled to keep Paulo Dybala and others.

It was great news at the time and it seemed Juve will pay to keep the players they consider good enough for them.

But it has now been revealed that he triggered the extension by reaching a certain milestone.

Calciomercato reports that Juve had been discussing a new two-year deal with the Colombian, which would have helped them spread his current earnings.

But he earned a new contract thanks to a clause he had in the previous one and now makes around the same 5m euros net per season.

The Bianconeri want him on a lesser salary, but their hands are tied now, and they have made him available for transfer.

The report says if his agent gets a good offer and presents it to the club, they will accept it.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has been an important player on the right-wing for this club, and the only reason why we should allow him to leave is if we have found a replacement.

Even though the club wants to cut costs, some players have to remain in Turin, and we might have to offer them a bigger than normal salary.