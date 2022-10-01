Kaio Jorge has missed the last few months through an injury that struck just when it seemed he was close to a regular first-team spot.

The 20-year-old had joined Juventus from Santos as the Bianconeri saw off competition from several clubs to add him to their squad.

He joined Juve as one of the promising youngsters in South America and the club hopes he develops well on their books.

One way to achieve that is for him to play regularly. That will hardly happen in the current team, but Juventus has plans to loan him out.

Flamengo has indicated an interest in being his temporary home, but a report on Football Italia reveals Juve prefers to send him on loan to an Italian club.

This is because the Bianconeri wants to continue taking advantage of the Growth Decree law, which can only apply to him if he stays in the country for at least two years.

Juve FC Says

Jorge showed us glimpses of his talents in the few minutes he played for us before his injury.

He is a top player in the making, but he needs a temporary home now to keep developing well.

Hopefully, a Serie A team committed to fielding him regularly will show an interest in him soon.