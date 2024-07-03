Juventus has had a busy few weeks as the Bianconeri look to make all their signings quickly and focus on the new season.

This is probably the busiest summer for Cristiano Giuntoli, and the next player he might look to sign is Manchester City’s Yan Couto.

The right-back spent the last two seasons on loan at Girona, but he is back in Manchester and knows he will not get game time.

He is expected to leave City again either on a permanent deal or for another temporary spell.

Juve followed him when he played at Girona last season, and they were impressed with his performances.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri now want to include him in Thiago Motta’s squad. He is the latest player they think might be a good fit for their team.

In the coming days, they might accelerate their interest in his signature and make him a member of their squad, but they aim to sign him on loan.

Juve FC Says

Couto is still just 22 and was an ever-present in the Girona team last season, so he could be an important player for us.

We trust Giuntoli to get the deal done if they seriously consider him an important player to sign.