Juventus has continued its search for a player that can act as a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri signed the Serbian in the January transfer window and he would now become the centrepiece of their attack.

However, they could lose Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala this summer, two players who have provided him with the right support.

The Bianconeri are now searching for new attackers and they will add at least one more striker to their squad.

The likes of Luis Muriel and Giacomo Raspadori have been linked with a transfer to the Allianz Stadium, but Juve might bring in a different forward instead.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they also have an interest in Giovanni Simeone, who spent this season on loan at Verona from the relegated Cagliari.

The report claims Verona will sign him permanently before selling him to Juve for a good fee.

Juve FC Says

Scoring 17 league goals in a tough competition like Serie A means Simeone has what it takes to thrive at a big club.

Juve needs another striker who has more goals than Moise Kean so that we can be confident that we will get goals when Vlahovic is unavoidably absent or being rested.

Simeone seems to fit that bill, and he could even outperform Morata.