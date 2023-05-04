Juventus wants to sign a Benfica youngster for free

Juventus is looking for new talents to add to their squad at the end of this season and the Bianconeri have their eyes on Benfica youngster Cher Ndour.

The Brescia-born 18-year-old is one of the players to watch in the Benfica youth team and has done well for them in the last few campaigns, even in Europe.

Juve has followed him for some time and could finally add him to their squad as he approaches the end of his contract at the Portuguese side.

Ndour’s current deal expires at the end of this season and he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

Benfica wishes he stays beyond this campaign but is struggling to get him to agree to the terms of a new contract.

The teenager could now leave and Calciomercato says Juve is confident he will join them.

The more time he stays on without a new deal, the likelier he would leave Portugal.

Juve FC Says

We have recently trusted young players with chances, which is impressive considering the manager we have on our bench now.

However, that does not mean it would be easy for us to get Ndour because he would want game time.

Unless we can convince him to continue his development in our youth team, he might move to another club to play for their first team more often.