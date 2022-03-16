Juventus wants to sign another French gem from Monaco

Juventus has signed some interesting French players in the past, and most of them have impressed on our books.

Thierry Henry, David Trezeguet and Zinedine Zidane are three popular players to have worn our black and white jersey.

We have Adrien Rabiot on our books now, and Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to Turin. However, we could land a teenage French talent when the transfer window reopens.

Sport via Calciomercato has linked the Bianconeri with a move for young Monaco star, Mamadou Coulibaly.

The 17-year-old has been one of the finest players in their youth team, and he continues to show great potential.

He is yet to break into their first team, but he might do that at another club now.

The report says the competition for his signature is serious with Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Manchester City and Tottenham also looking to sign him.

Juve is becoming an attractive club for young players around the continent, and that could see us land Coulibaly.

We can convince him with the story of how we made Pogba a world-class player when he joined us earlier in his career.

Max Allegri also showed special interest in Moise Kean and has continued to trust the Azzurri star.

However, the other clubs looking to sign the youngster will also be preparing a good development path to win his heart.