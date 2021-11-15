Juventus wants to sign €35M striker that Atletico Madrid has a plan for

Juventus remains keen on a move for Mauro Icardi, but they now face competition from Atletico Madrid to sign the striker.

Icardi currently plays for the star-studded PSG team and Todofichajes says Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to fit him into his current lineup.

The striker has now been tipped to leave the French club, and he has two options.

He could return to Italy where Juve remains favourites to sign him or he could move to Spain, where Atletico Madrid sees him as a replacement for Luis Suarez.

Wherever he chooses to continue his career, the report says he is currently valued at €35M.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the finest strikers Serie A has had in the last decade and his goal-scoring record at Inter Milan made even Juventus envy their rivals then.

The Bianconeri has placed Dusan Vlahovic at the top of their list of attacking targets.

But signing the Serbian would be hard considering the calibre of clubs who also want him.

Icardi might be the best option for Juve eventually and signing him in the January transfer window, even on a loan deal, will boost the Bianconeri’s bid to end this season well.

With Alvaro Morata underperforming in this campaign, signing Icardi as a replacement for the Spaniard in the summer would also not be a bad idea.