Thomas Muller could potentially conclude his tenure as a Bayern Munich player after this season, given that his contract is set to expire. The attacker, a lifelong member of Bayern and a crucial figure for the club has continually faced speculation about leaving in recent campaigns.

Despite such rumours, he has consistently opted to sign contract extensions. However, at the age of 34, it is plausible that this season might mark his final stint with Thomas Tuchel’s team. This situation has piqued the interest of Juventus and various other clubs, with the Old Lady expressing a desire to include him in their squad.

Juventus has a penchant for acquiring experienced players in peak condition, and they perceive Muller as someone who can make valuable contributions if he transitions to the Allianz Stadium. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are actively pursuing a move for the attacker and aim to entice him into signing a pre-contract next month, paving the way for him to don their black and white jersey in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Muller is one of the world’s most recognisable talents and has been at the top of the game for a long time.

The German is very experienced and could add that extra quality we need to become a Champions League-winning team.