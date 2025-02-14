Juventus may have splashed the cash on players in the last two transfer windows, but the Bianconeri are still planning to spend more in the summer. The club is focused on continuing to build a competitive team capable of achieving success both domestically and in Europe, and they are aware that further investment is needed to reach their goals. With a new era under manager Thiago Motta now underway, Juventus is determined to provide him with the tools needed to succeed in the short term, ensuring that he remains at the helm for the long term.

At the start of this season, Juventus focused on strengthening their midfield, with the aim of reinforcing one of the most important areas of the pitch. However, as the season progresses, the club has realised that their defence and attack also need as much attention, and plans are already in place to address these areas of weakness. With the transfer window just around the corner, Juventus is keeping a close eye on several players who could make a significant impact on the squad.

One superstar who could join the Bianconeri at the end of the season is Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. The Colombian winger has caught the attention of Juventus, who are reportedly interested in securing his signature. However, Diaz’s future at Liverpool could be in doubt, as the Reds have a new manager who will be looking to shape his team ahead of next season. This could lead to some players, including Diaz, being made available for transfer in the summer.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is keen on signing the Colombian, who is regarded as one of the finest wingers in the game. Diaz would undoubtedly improve the Bianconeri’s attack, providing them with an additional threat on the wing and further strengthening their offensive options. However, Juventus might face a significant challenge in raising the €85 million valuation that Liverpool has placed on the player.

While Diaz’s quality is undeniable, his price tag may put him out of reach for Juventus, who would need to consider whether they can meet Liverpool’s asking price. The winger has been a standout performer for the Reds, and his potential departure would create a significant hole in their attack. However, Juventus will be hoping that they can make a deal happen, even if it means negotiating down the asking price or finding other ways to secure the signing.

Diaz’s arrival would be a major boost for Juventus’ attack, and the club’s pursuit of him is a clear indication of their ambition to build a team capable of competing at the highest level. Whether they can afford him remains to be seen, but Juventus will certainly keep a close watch on developments and are likely to make their move when the transfer window opens.