Juventus has an interest in Eden Hazard despite his struggles at Real Madrid since he joined the Spanish side.

The Belgian was one of the best players in the world at Chelsea, which persuaded Madrid to splash the cash on him.

However, since he moved to Spain, he has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch as he struggles with persistent injury problems.

Madrid is fed up and wants to offload the attacker in the next transfer window.

Hazard’s form in La Liga does not make him good enough to play at a top club. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is interested in a move for him.

Max Allegri loves working with experienced players and might be confident he can help Hazard return to form.

Juve FC Says

Hazard has been terrible since he moved to Spain and is clearly at the end of his career now.

After leaving Madrid, he will struggle to find a top club to sign him and it makes no sense for Juve to offer him a job.

We have struggled enough with injury-prone players and cannot keep making the same mistakes.