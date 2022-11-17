Hazard
Juventus wants to sign Real Madrid flop in January

November 17, 2022 - 10:45 pm

Juventus has an interest in Eden Hazard despite his struggles at Real Madrid since he joined the Spanish side.

The Belgian was one of the best players in the world at Chelsea, which persuaded Madrid to splash the cash on him.

However, since he moved to Spain, he has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch as he struggles with persistent injury problems.

Madrid is fed up and wants to offload the attacker in the next transfer window.

Hazard’s form in La Liga does not make him good enough to play at a top club. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is interested in a move for him.

Max Allegri loves working with experienced players and might be confident he can help Hazard return to form.

Juve FC Says

Hazard has been terrible since he moved to Spain and is clearly at the end of his career now.

After leaving Madrid, he will struggle to find a top club to sign him and it makes no sense for Juve to offer him a job.

We have struggled enough with injury-prone players and cannot keep making the same mistakes.

1 Comment

    Reply juvemania November 17, 2022 at 11:55 pm

    I’m done with experience players, it’s clear dimaria, pogba, paredes, zakaria, brough NOTHING and actually only hindered the youngster development which ia already proven to be the hero on our sides.
    even kean proven that he is capable if trusted and gaines his confidence.
    we should stop the habits of obsession to old players.
    even arseNOL this season looks good with average ages at 24.5yo.
    we want next champions playing for us not some good old sht with bloated salaries sitting on the bench waiting for juve academy youngsters to save their face.
    enough is enough!

