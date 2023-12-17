Juventus is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid as part of their search for a new player in that position. Ceballos was previously on Juventus’ radar last season, but he remained with Real Madrid as the club pursued other targets.

Given that Ceballos is not a regular starter at Real Madrid, there is speculation that he may be interested in leaving to seek more consistent playing time. According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is keen on adding the Spanish midfielder to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Amidst their search for midfield reinforcements, Ceballos is seen as a potential target who might be more accessible compared to other options. With his previous loan spell at Arsenal, Ceballos has demonstrated his ability to perform well outside of Spain, making him a player Juventus could consider adding to their squad if he expresses interest in a move.

Juve FC Says

Ceballos is a decent midfielder but not spectacular, so we should not expect much from him.

The Spaniard will do a decent job for us, but he may need time to get used to how we play and how our opponents operate on the field.

This is not bad if we sign him permanently, but we need a player who does not need an adaptation period or a small one for a short-term loan.