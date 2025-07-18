Juventus continues to remain active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad with a blend of youth and experience. One of the names currently under consideration is Lucas Vázquez, the seasoned Spanish defender who has recently concluded a highly decorated spell at Real Madrid.

The right-back left the Spanish giants after spending a decade at the club, during which he played a key role in a side that dominated European football. His time at Real Madrid included an impressive haul of silverware, notably five Champions League titles, making him a proven winner at the highest level.

Juventus Explore Replacements for Alberto Costa

The Bianconeri have shown an interest in bringing in experienced players to balance their developing squad, and Vázquez is one of the most accomplished free agents currently available. His winning mentality, familiarity with elite-level football and tactical intelligence could all prove beneficial in a dressing room seeking leadership.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are considering a move for Vázquez as it looks to reshape its defensive options. This development comes amid reports that Alberto Costa has been made available for transfer, with Sporting Club identified as a potential destination for the full-back.

The prospect of replacing Costa with a player of Vázquez’s pedigree appears to be an appealing option for the club, especially as they seek to add stability and experience to their back line.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Experience Over Longevity in Tactical Planning

At 34, Vázquez is no longer in the prime of his career, and there may be questions surrounding his physical durability over a long season. However, Juventus are thought to be weighing the intangible benefits he could offer, particularly in terms of mindset and professionalism. His presence in the squad could elevate the standards in training and provide younger players with a role model on and off the pitch.

While it remains to be seen whether a deal will materialise, the interest in Vázquez reflects Juventus’s continued effort to build a competitive team capable of challenging both domestically and in Europe.