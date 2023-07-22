Matteo Prati, one of the standout performers for the Italy national team at the FIFA U20 World Cup, is attracting interest from several top-flight clubs this summer.

The 19-year-old currently plays for SPAL, a club that was relegated to Serie C last season. Given their relegation, it is likely that Prati will seek a move to another club.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is highly interested in the young talent and is eager to add him to their squad as soon as possible. However, they are not the only club vying for his signature.

Cagliari is also seriously interested in signing Prati and is presenting strong competition to Juventus. They view him as a player with great potential and believe that having him in their squad would further aid his development.

Napoli is another club that has expressed interest in the young talent, but they are considered to be less serious competition compared to Cagliari.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Prati’s future will likely be a topic of interest among these clubs. The young forward has displayed promising performances at the U20 World Cup, and securing his signature could be a valuable investment for any club seeking to bolster their squad with young talent.

Juve FC Says

Prati had a fine U20 World and does not deserve to play in Serie C again. We can add him to our Next Gen team and see how he would progress in that group.

However, if Cagliari promises him first-team action right away, he might choose them over a move to Turin.