One of the finest attackers in Spain is Mikel Oyarzabal, and Juventus is looking to add him to their squad.

The Real Sociedad star has spent his entire career at his current club, and he continues to enjoy working there. He missed several months due to a serious injury, but he returned last term to prove his worth.

Juventus has been following him for some time, and the Bianconeri are now willing to take a chance and try to get his current employers to sell him.

Oyarzabal is very comfortable where he is, and Sociedad has proven to be tough to negotiate with when it comes to signing their players.

Tuttojuve claims Juve would look to secure his signature this summer, but the success of the transfer will depend on the money. If he costs too much, the Bianconeri will focus on other targets because they are working with a tight budget now.

