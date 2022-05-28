Denis Zakaria joined Juventus in the January transfer window from Borussia Monchengladbach, and the Bianconeri might return to sign a former teammate of his.

The Swiss midfielder has been a decent addition to our squad in this second half of the season, and he would hope to be better in the next campaign.

Juve continues their search for good young players, and they have been linked with a move for another Gladbach midfielder.

Corriere Dello Sport claims the Bianconeri wants to sign Kouadio Koné from the German side as he continues to show his potential.

He joined them from Toulouse last year, and he has become one of their key players that ensures they don’t miss Zakaria.

Kone is still just 21, but he has done enough for Juve to believe he can deliver for them, and they could move for him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

It is great that we are looking to keep adding young players to our squad, but we have more than enough young midfield options.

Nicolo Rovella and Nicolo Fagioli have done well out on loan, while Fabio Miretti showed his class in the few games he played for us.

Instead of signing Kone, we should look to give more chances to at least one of our own.