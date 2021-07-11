Juventus wants to spoil PSG plans for Kean but can they afford him?

Juventus has returned to sign Moise Kean two seasons after they sold him to Everton.

The Italian striker spent last season on loan at PSG where he thrived and he wants to keep playing regularly.

PSG is keen to take him back after his impressive spell with them and Juventus also wants him back in Italy.

Le10Sport says the new Everton manager, Rafa Benitez, is open to allowing him to leave, however, the Spaniard has clarified that it would only be on a permanent transfer.

He wants to keep the striker, but if Kean wants out, he needs to find a club that would sign him outright.

Juventus has been struggling financially in recent transfer windows and most of their latest transfers have been on loan-to-buy agreements.

Everton might consider that option to be viable enough to help them sell him, but can the Bianconeri afford him?

The competition between Juve and PSG for his signature will give the Premier League club the confidence to ask for a transfer fee that would enable them to profit from their initial investment in his signature.

Kean scored 13 goals in 26 Ligue1 matches for the Parisians last season.