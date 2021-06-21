Juventus wants to use Aaron Ramsey’s Euro 2020 form to sell him

Aaron Ramsey complained about Juventus not paying attention to his body ahead of the Euros and he has proven that statement right by starring for Wales in the competition.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri in 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal.

He had helped the Gunners to the final of the Europa League in that same year and was considered one of the best midfielders around Europe.

Juve worked hard and ensured that they won the race for his signature, but not without offering him a huge pay package.

The midfielder’s last two seasons have not been great as he struggles with injuries and poor form.

The Bianconeri have been unable to get the best from him and it seems Massimiliano Allegri will not hand him another chance.

Calciomercato says after watching him deliver some fine performances at the Euros, the management of Juventus has scheduled a meeting with his representatives to try to find a new home for him.

They want that sorted this summer because they would most likely get a good fee if he leaves now.

The report adds that he favours a move back to the Premier League and has a longstanding interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal also wants him back, but his Juventus salary is a problem for them to pay.