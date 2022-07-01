Juventus could land Roberto Firmino if they have their way as they discuss the transfer of Adrien Rabiot with Liverpool.

The Englishmen have become the latest suitor for the Frenchman who has a year left on his current deal.

Juve will unlikely meet his salary demands for a new one and risks losing him as a free agent at the end of next season.

However, Liverpool is interested in signing him, and their interest offers Juve an opportunity to ask for one of their players.

Corriere Dello Sport says the Bianconeri had initially asked for Naby Keita to be included in the Reds’ offer.

However, they have changed their minds and want Firmino to be a part of the deal instead.

The Brazilian is one of the most hardworking attackers in the world, and Juve sees him as an ideal replacement for the departed Alvaro Morata.

Juve FC Says

Firmino has won all the club trophies he can win at Liverpool, and he is one of the finest attackers to watch.

He would bring quality, experience and a different goal threat to Juventus if he makes the transfer.

However, it remains unclear if Liverpool will agree to allow him to leave, considering that they have just lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.