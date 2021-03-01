Juventus wants Tolisso, here is how much they can offer

Corentin Tolisso is firmly on the radar of Juventus according to Todofichajes as he nears the end of his time at Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman has been struggling to play for the Germans in recent seasons following a series of long-term injuries.

His current deal will expire in 2022 and Bayern isn’t looking to allow him to leave them at the end of the season.

Hans-Dieter Flick has built his team around other midfielders with the former Lyon man only getting some action recently.

This summer is important for his relationship with the club and the report says he will likely leave them.

The Bavarians will not want to lose him for free after spending 40m euros on his signature and the report adds that they will need compensation in transfer fees to release him.

It remains unclear how much they would ask for, but Juventus has set a limit of 15m euros as what they can offer to sign him.

Tolisso burst onto the scene as one of the most talented midfielders from France and injuries have denied him a lot more time on the pitch.

If he can remain fit, he would be a solid addition to the current Juventus team if he joins them.