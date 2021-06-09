Juventus wants Torino man as replacement for club legend

Salvatore Sirigu has been linked with a move to Juventus as they look to replace Gigi Buffon.

Buffon is leaving the Bianconeri for perhaps the final time and he was a fine deputy to Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Pole remains Juve’s number one and kept the goal for the Bianconeri for most of their Serie A and Champions games last season.

But Buffon was used in the Italian Cup games and he was in outstanding form and helped the Bianconeri to win the competition.

He will now leave a huge void behind in Turin and Max Allegri is keen on filling it with a top goalkeeper.

Sportitalia via Ilbianconero reports that the returning manager has his eyes on some outstanding goalkeepers and Sirigu is a top target.

He wants a top-quality goalie as a backup to his current first choice and the Torino man fits the bill.

The report says there is a problem for Juve and it is that Sirigu will be reluctant to leave a team where he plays regularly for a bench role at the Allianz Stadium, especially because he wants to play in the next World Cup.