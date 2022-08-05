Juventus wants to speed up signing Filip Kostic and have him in their squad for their first league game of the season against Sassuolo.

The winger has been the subject of transfer interest from them since the end of last season and the Bianconeri want to finish their transfer business soon enough.

Kostic was in stunning form as Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League last season.

He has serious interest from West Ham as well, and the English club is just as keen to sign him as Juve is.

However, a report on La Gazzetta Dello Sport claims the Bianconeri is making serious moves to get him on their books soon.

They now want to complete the transfer before their first league game of the season.

Juve FC Says

Kostic will add more directness and threat to our game if he joins us.

Because of the signing of Angel di Maria, some fans think we don’t need him anymore.

However, they are two different players and both of them can unlock matches in different ways for us.

Meanwhile, we would still need to make more signings even when he joins us.

The current Bianconeri team lacks depth in certain areas and bolstering the squad will give us a better chance at winning trophies.