Juventus remain active in the transfer market as the window approaches its final days, with two potential targets reportedly arriving from Ligue 1. The Bianconeri have a well-established history of recruiting from the French top flight, having previously signed players such as Randal Kolo Muani on loan and Jonathan David permanently. While David has already joined the club, Kolo Muani enjoyed a successful loan spell in the second half of last season and could make a return to Turin.

Juventus are determined to ensure that its squad is fully prepared once the transfer window closes, and attention has turned towards two promising Ligue 1 talents. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Edon Zhegrova of Lille and Lucas Beraldo of PSG are both on the club’s radar. Zhegrova is reportedly no longer part of Lille’s long-term plans, while Beraldo has struggled to secure regular game time at PSG, making both players potential candidates for a move to Italy.

Potential Arrivals from Ligue 1

The Bianconeri see these acquisitions as important for bolstering their squad depth ahead of a demanding season. Zhegrova’s versatility and attacking qualities could provide an additional creative option, while Beraldo’s experience in French football offers a different dimension to Juventus’ forward line. Both players are expected to play meaningful roles if the transfers are completed, giving the team greater flexibility as they compete on multiple fronts.

Juventus’ pursuit of these targets is also contingent on player departures. The club anticipates that several members of the current squad will leave in the coming days, thereby freeing up both funds and squad space. This strategy is designed to balance the books while allowing the club to bring in reinforcements who can make an immediate impact.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Preparing for a Long Season

Beraldo and Zhegrova will strengthen us ahead of the long season, and we hope we can pull off both transfers. We will need funds to complete both moves, so we need to make some sales soon.

With just a few days remaining, Juventus are working hard to complete its business, balancing outgoing and incoming transfers. The successful integration of Zhegrova and Beraldo could provide the Bianconeri with the depth and quality required to meet the challenges of the season, ensuring they remain competitive domestically and in Europe.