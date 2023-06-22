Juventus wants Valencia star but can only sign him if the price is right

Yunus Musah, a standout player at Valencia, is attracting attention from top European clubs, and a potential move for him is on the cards this summer.

Since impressing for the United States at the last World Cup in Qatar, Musah has been on the radar of several clubs. This summer holds significance for his career progression.

As one of Valencia’s standout players, Musah has drawn interest from Juventus in recent months. The Bianconeri see the former Arsenal academy player as someone whose profile aligns with their needs, and his young age makes him an appealing long-term investment.

However, Valencia faces a decision regarding Musah: whether to cash in on him now or retain him for a few more seasons before considering a transfer.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus has shown interest in the young midfielder, but they will only pursue a move for him in this transfer window if Valencia’s asking price is deemed acceptable. Juventus is operating within financial constraints and will only make moves for players who are within their affordable range.

Juve FC Says

Considering all the financial troubles we reportedly have, it is hard to see the club spending a lot of cash on one player.

This means a move for Musah is unlikely. This is because the American has several suitors and Valencia will sell to the club that offers the most money.