Juventus wants Wolves star to replace veteran midfielder

Juventus is interested in a move for Wolves star, Nelson Semedo as they plan for life after Juan Cuadrado, according to Fichajes.net.

The Bianconeri have been enjoying the talents of the Colombian, and he remains one of the most reliable members of Max Allegri’s side.

However, he would be 34 in May and will not play football all his life.

Semedo has become an important member of the Wolves team since he joined them from Barcelona.

The English club is one of the impressive sides in the Premier League and he has contributed greatly to their recent good form.

Juve will benefit from his surging runs down the right and his ability to link up well with the player ahead of him.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado remains one of our most important players and the Colombian will probably sign a new deal at the club.

However, the best clubs always think ahead and we should do that which makes the pursuit of Semedo very sensible.

If we can lure him away from Wolves at the end of this season, it should guarantee us around 5 years of top-level performances from him.

However, a move for the full-back will cost a decent amount of money, and if he is not a priority signing for the club, they might be reluctant to spend too much on him.