Juventus warned about a German club looking to sign their target

Denis Zakaria is firmly on the radar of Juventus, but the Bianconeri aren’t the only club looking to sign the Swiss midfielder.

The Borussia Monchengladbach man would be a free agent at the end of this season, and that is very attractive to most football clubs around Europe.

Juventus wants to add him to their squad, but the Bianconeri faces competition from AS Roma in Serie A.

But the Giallorossi aren’t the only club Juve should worry about and Tuttomercatoweb reports that Borussia Dortmund wants him in their squad as well.

His former manager at Gladbach, Marco Rose, is now the manager of Dortmund and the German might influence him to move over there.

Juve FC Says

Juventus remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the Bianconeri should be able to convince any player to join.

However, our current struggles in Serie A and Europe could see players choose to move to other clubs instead of moving to Turin.

Zakaria would be an ideal signing to revamp our current midfield and we even need him as early as the January transfer window.

If he decides he wants to leave Germany and try another league, Juve might easily convince him to make the move to the Allianz Stadium.